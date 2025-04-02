Why is Trump Calling Today “Liberation Day”?

The reason Trump is calling today “Liberation Day”, is because if Trump’s tariff economic plan is successful, income taxes will be no more, and the American People will no longer be tax slaves to a corrupt system.

Today will be known as the day that ended our economic slavery.

If Trump’s plan is successful, and tariffs replace income tax, the quality of life for the American People will be significantly better, and we will no longer be indentured servants to a corrupt machine. No longer will our labor be taxed to fund war and destruction around the globe. No longer will our labor be taxed just for the corrupt ruling class to line their pockets off of our suffering.

We are currently slaves to the IRS, and Trump’s tariff economic plan is trying to end that.

That’s why, if Trump’s plan works, today will be know as “Liberation Day”. Trump is trying to get rid of income tax.