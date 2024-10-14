Playback speed
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!

Clandestine
Oct 14, 2024
14
Transcript

⚠️ALERT⚠️

They are telegraphing their plan to steal PA!

60 Minutes takes us inside a Philadelphia voting center, where election officials claim it takes 4 days to count mail-in ballots, because they have to take them out the envelope… and unfold it…

They think we are stupid.

The entire episode from 60 Minutes is textbook predictive programming, trying to pre bunk any future allegations, and normalize the public to expect delays in the election. Why? Because they intend to cheat.

They intend to delay the election, so they can traffic ballots to deep blue districts in PA, namely Philadelphia, and then steal the most important state in this election, which will like decide the presidency.

They are revealing their entire scheme.

Clandestine's Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
