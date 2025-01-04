Biden Presents Medal of Freedom to George Soros

Biden presents the Medal of Freedom to George Soros, accepted by his son, Alex.

A man who, admittedly, helped the Nazis round up jews in WW2, is the Democrat’s billionaire financier, the mastermind behind the BLM/Antifa riots, and owns corrupt judges/politicians nationwide.

He is also named as one of the 4 main ideologues Russia accused of producing biological weapons in Ukraine, via his foundation, Open Society, washing money from the US DoD and sending it to Biden-affiliated labs in Ukraine.

He is also the man behind the Left-wing propaganda outlets that attack citizen journalists and cover up his criminality. Soros’ company, Media Matters, a “watchdog journalism organization”, is the source of all of the coordinated media attacks on the enemies of the Deep State.

His tentacles are everywhere.

In the past, the Dems used to throw a fit whenever we brought up his name, and now they are openly honoring him. Meanwhile, their sheep continue to ignore the reality that a foreign billionaire owns the entire DNC and dictates their actions and policy.

If the average Democrat voter knew who George Soros was, they would never vote blue again.