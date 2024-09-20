Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric

In case you needed any further confirmation that these people are evil:

Democrat leaders refuse to tone down the rhetoric after multiple assassination attempts, and continue to label Trump a “threat to democracy”, despite the fact that their party did not hold an election.

The Sméagol-looking creature, Pramila Jayapal (D) Washington, even says that TRUMP is the one that needs to tone down HIS rhetoric, after a Democrat supporter just tried to murder Trump… AGAIN!

There will be no coexistence. They want Trump dead, and they don’t care if you know it. This is not politics. This is war.