Trump Confronts Obama

Clandestine
Jan 09, 2025
Based on professional lip-readers’ analysis of the video, Trump is telling Obama about some sort of deal he “pulled out of”, and that he needs to discuss a “matter of importance” in a “quiet place” today.

Trump is not cracking jokes. That’s a nervous laugh from Obama.

Make no mistake, these two men are not friendly. Obama literally tried to have Trump assassinated. Trump is bullying Obama in this video, he is just doing it in a professional and tactful manner. Trump is flexing on Obama here.

Trump is subtly/indirectly telling Obama that he knows what Obama has done, and Obama is terrified. That’s why Obama is nervous laughing, and why the rest of the surrounding Deep State rats in the video are panicking. Bush keeps looking over and looks like he just saw a ghost. Kamala is nervously fidgeting and keeps looking over at the conversation.

This is Trump’s way of saying “I know it was you, Fredo”.

