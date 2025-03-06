Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
13

Trump Flirting with Leaving NATO!

Clandestine
Mar 06, 2025
2
13
Share
Transcript

VERY INTERESTING 👀

Trump says he will NOT protect NATO members if they are not paying their fair share.

He then points out that the US do NOT benefit from NATO!

“Do you think they’re gonna come and protect us? Hmmmm. They’re supposed to. I’m not so sure.”

Trump is setting the stage to leave NATO! He recognizes that NATO is just Europe using our military for protection, at a fraction of the price, while the US taxpayer foot the bill. Trump recognizes NATO causes more problems than it solves.

If Trump pulls out of NATO, the Deep State plan for WW3 goes up in flames.

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
Epstein Files Delivered to Kash!
  Clandestine
Zelensky’s Mission is WW3
  Clandestine
Trump Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine!
  Clandestine
Epstein Files Will be a Process not a Band-Aid Rip
  Clandestine
Tulsi Sworn-In as DNI and Negotiations with Russia Pick Up Steam!
  Clandestine
Trump’s Plan for Gaza
  Clandestine
Trump Says US Will Take Over Gaza Strip
  Clandestine