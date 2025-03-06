Trump Flirting with Leaving NATO!

VERY INTERESTING 👀

Trump says he will NOT protect NATO members if they are not paying their fair share.

He then points out that the US do NOT benefit from NATO!

“Do you think they’re gonna come and protect us? Hmmmm. They’re supposed to. I’m not so sure.”

Trump is setting the stage to leave NATO! He recognizes that NATO is just Europe using our military for protection, at a fraction of the price, while the US taxpayer foot the bill. Trump recognizes NATO causes more problems than it solves.

If Trump pulls out of NATO, the Deep State plan for WW3 goes up in flames.