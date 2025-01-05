Zelensky Admits Trump Can Stop the War in Ukraine

Eyes on 👀

Zelensky admits that Trump’s influence creates “confidence that he can stop this war”.

Zelensky is only admitting this now, because Trump is about to assume office. However, by admitting this, Zelensky is confirming the Biden regime’s incompetence.

If Trump is able to stop this war, it will confirm that the Biden regime were instigating this war. They had the ability to end this war, and not only did they fail to do so, they actively fueled it by supplying Ukraine with money, weapons, intelligence, and assisted Ukraine in using NATO missiles to strike inside Russia.

If Trump is able to stop this war, it will confirm that Obama, Biden, and the rest of the Deep State, are responsible for WW3. They are responsible for the deaths of millions, used our tax dollars to pay for it, and used mass manipulation and propaganda to cover it up.

‘Treason’ is an understatement.