Zelensky Says $100 Billion in US Aid is Missing

Clandestine
Feb 02, 2025
7
38
Share
Transcript

Now that Trump is in office and the charade is over, Zelensky admits he did not receive over $100 billion of our tax dollars.

He says he “does not know where all the money is”.

Meaning Ukraine was a massive money laundering operation, and the Biden regime never actually cared about defending Ukraine or preserving democracy. All of the pro-Ukraine propaganda was a psyop to garner American support, so the People would willingly send our tax dollars to “defend democracy”, and it worked on millions.

All of it was a lie, just so Western oligarchs could use Ukraine as a laundry mat. They sacrificed the lives of millions of soldiers, because of their greed. They stole our money from our labor, then used it to start and fund a war on the other side of the globe, and then lied about it. They bankrupt the American People, and stuffed their pockets, while millions suffered.

It was all a scam. Many of us said this from the beginning and we were labeled as “Russian assets”.

Clandestine
