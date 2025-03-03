Playback speed
Zelensky’s Mission is WW3

Clandestine
Mar 03, 2025
Did you catch that?

Zelensky admits that if Ukraine gets NATO membership, then he has “fulfilled his mission”.

His mission is not to govern Ukraine. His mission is NATO membership for Ukraine, which would immediately trigger WW3.

The reason his mission is WW3, is because that’s the only scenario where he MIGHT survive. His only way out is if NATO comes in and takes over the fight with Russia directly. That’s his plan, but realistically he would need the US in order to pull it off.

Zelensky, and his Deep State handlers, are literally trying to initiate full-scale WW3, in an effort to cover up the largest money laundering scheme in history, and crimes against humanity for bioweapon development.

That’s what we are witnessing.

This is not about Ukraine’s sovereignty. This is about covering up unfathomable criminality.

