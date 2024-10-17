Clandestine’s Newsletter
Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!
Is it starting to make sense why the Dems kept a lid on Kamala all this time?
7 hrs ago
Clandestine
202
Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!
2:22
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!
⚠️ALERT⚠️
Oct 14
Clandestine
274
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!
Elon and Tucker Accuse Pro-Kamala Billionaires of Being on Epstein’s Client List!
Things are heating up 👀
Oct 7
Clandestine
436
Elon and Tucker Accuse Pro-Kamala Billionaires of Being on Epstein’s Client List!
We Must Restore our Unalienable Rights
Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to know this day would come.
Oct 3
Clandestine
242
We Must Restore our Unalienable Rights
Full VP Debate Analysis
JD Vance just MASSACRED Tim Walz!
Oct 2
Clandestine
316
Full VP Debate Analysis
Iran Reportedly Fires Missiles at Israel
Reports coming in that Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel, and Biden is already talking about assisting.
Oct 1
Clandestine
131
Iran Reportedly Fires Missiles at Israel
September 2024
Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified
If you were wondering why they are trying to kill Trump, this is why.
Sep 27
Clandestine
449
Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified
Dems Put Bounty on Trump’s Head
Biden’s DOJ just released this letter written by the failed Trump assassin, Ryan Routh, in which he offers $150,000 to anyone who “finishes the job”.
Sep 23
Clandestine
334
Dems Put Bounty on Trump’s Head
Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric
In case you needed any further confirmation that these people are evil:
Sep 20
Clandestine
217
Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric
The Origins of US Involvement in Ukraine
Ukraine is essentially a giant CIA base, posing as a sovereign nation.
Sep 13
Clandestine
359
The Origins of US Involvement in Ukraine
The Power of Fake News
We just watched ABC interject themselves into the democratic process, by weaponizing their position as supposed neutral moderators, and wittingly used…
Sep 13
Clandestine
251
The Power of Fake News
Kamala Confirms She Wants WW3
It’s unfortunate that ABC’s election interference overshadowed the debate, because Kamala admitted some alarming things last night.
Sep 11
Clandestine
255
Kamala Confirms She Wants WW3
