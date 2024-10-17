Clandestine’s Newsletter

Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!
Is it starting to make sense why the Dems kept a lid on Kamala all this time?
  
Clandestine
11
2:22
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!
⚠️ALERT⚠️
  
Clandestine
14
1:14
Elon and Tucker Accuse Pro-Kamala Billionaires of Being on Epstein’s Client List!
Things are heating up 👀
  
Clandestine
14
2:36
We Must Restore our Unalienable Rights
Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to know this day would come.
  
Clandestine
4
Full VP Debate Analysis
JD Vance just MASSACRED Tim Walz!
  
Clandestine
5
Iran Reportedly Fires Missiles at Israel
Reports coming in that Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel, and Biden is already talking about assisting.
  
Clandestine
8

September 2024

Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified
If you were wondering why they are trying to kill Trump, this is why.
  
Clandestine
7
0:11
Dems Put Bounty on Trump’s Head
Biden’s DOJ just released this letter written by the failed Trump assassin, Ryan Routh, in which he offers $150,000 to anyone who “finishes the job”.
  
Clandestine
16
Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric
In case you needed any further confirmation that these people are evil:
  
Clandestine
9
0:25
The Origins of US Involvement in Ukraine
Ukraine is essentially a giant CIA base, posing as a sovereign nation.
  
Clandestine
11
The Power of Fake News
We just watched ABC interject themselves into the democratic process, by weaponizing their position as supposed neutral moderators, and wittingly used…
  
Clandestine
11
Kamala Confirms She Wants WW3
It’s unfortunate that ABC’s election interference overshadowed the debate, because Kamala admitted some alarming things last night.
  
Clandestine
7
3:15
